BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes men’s and women’s basketball hosted the Dawson Community College Buccaneers Sunday, and both came away with wins.

The men’s game saw more than 200 points, and the Thunderbirds won their sixth straight.

The women knocked off the Bucs 74-72 — their third win in Mon-Dak conference play.

