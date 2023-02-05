Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame

Nancy Jo Bateman (left), Jerry Doan (right)
(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.

As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.

Bateman is considered the longest-serving beef council executive in the nation.

Jerry Doan grew up on Black Leg Ranch, which has become nationally recognized for it’s holistic management and land restoration.

He served as the first chair of the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education.

