72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival

St. Mary's Carnival 2023
St. Mary's Carnival 2023(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish.

From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on Sunday evening, it takes more than 800 volunteers to put on the event. Many are families that have made it a tradition to work the same booths year after year.

“You have individuals that have been working at the carnival for many, many years and then you have some this is their year, it is just a lot of smiles and a lot of fun,” said Pat Flanagan, event coordinator.

The carnival ends on Sunday at 2 p.m. and there will also be brunch served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

