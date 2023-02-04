WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured

Wind gusts are as high as 120mph.
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New...
A still photo from video footage of the conditions Friday night in Mount Washington, New Hampshire.(Mount Washington Observatory)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WXIX) - Wind chill temperatures in Mount Washington are an astonishing -108 degrees Friday night due to an intense blast of arctic air.

That’s the coldest wind chill temp ever measured in the United States, including Alaska, according to FOX19 meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

Weather Underground has recorded -100 degree wind chill events just three times in U.S. history, all on Mount Washington. The previous record was -102.7 degrees.

It’s also likely the coldest wind chill temperature ever measured on earth, though Horstmeyer adds it’s likely colder wind chill temperatures have occurred in places like Antarctica without being measured.

Frostbite at those wind chill temps sets in less than a minute after first exposure.

Real temperatures are lower than -45 degrees. The previous record is -47 degrees.

For reference, the average temperature on Mars is -80 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to fall in the area into Saturday.

Mount Washington sits 6,288-ft. tall in northern New Hampshire. a 231-mile wind gust was recorded there in 1934, the highest known measured wind gust anywhere in the world not produced by a tornado or tropical cyclone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Lounge bar in Minot
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody
More NDSF Concerts Announced
North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Amy and Fox
Random act of kindness leads to new friendship for ND couple
Jamestown Superintendent responds to racist remarks at BHS basketball game
Jamestown Superintendent responds to racist remarks at BHS basketball game

Latest News

speech meet
Speech teams competing for spot at state in Minot Saturday
bone chiller
Mouse River Players bring mystery of ‘Bone Chiller’ to small stage
make a wish
Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted
state of city
Minot Mayor discusses upcoming State of the City address
shane martin
Athletic Director in Turtle Mountains discusses respect for all at sporting events