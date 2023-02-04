Speech teams competing for spot at state in Minot Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Dozens of schools from across the region will take over Minot Central Campus Saturday for a chance to qualify for the state speech competition.

The speeches can be broken into two categories: half are public speaking, while the other half is an oral presentation taken from a novel, play, television, or a poem.

Katie Brekke said she hopes the students feel more confident in themselves even if they don’t win.

“I’ve noticed a significant difference with students presentation skills, acting skills, interpersonal communication skills,” said Brekke.

The speeches are five to eight minutes long.

Competitions start at 7 a.m. but the school’s times are scattered throughout the day.

The event is open to the public.

Brekke said those who qualify will go to state in Mandan.

