Police respond to shooting at Dakota Lounge bar in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police responded to a shooting at the Dakota Lounge bar in Minot.

Minot Police Chief John Klug confirmed that police had responded to a shooting at the southwest Minot bar, but could not release further information.

Details are limited, including the condition of anyone injured, and if anyone is in custody.

When our reporter was on scene shortly after 1:30 a.m., the inside of the bar appeared empty, and Minot Police had cordoned off part of the parking lot with police tape.

A witness told Your News Leader the incident occurred shortly after midnight, though an exact timeline of events is unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

