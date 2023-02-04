ND House votes against women in leadership bill

Women Committee chairs
Women Committee chairs(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill aimed at giving women more opportunity in the Legislature failed in the State House today.

HB 1311 would have required the House Majority Leader to select at least two women as committee chairmen. The lawmaker who introduced the bill, Representative Vicky Steiner of Dickinson, says the disparity in male to female chairs is stark in the House.

“I know women will vote against it, and some women will think, ‘If I only play ball, they’ll eventually promote me to chair.’ My experience says, you can play ball, you can not play ball, but definitely you’ll be sitting on the bench,” said Representative Steiner, R-Dickinson. There hasn’t been a female chair in the House since 2013, and only two women have served on Legislative Management, the board that oversees the Legislature, in the past 20 years. The bill failed by a vote of 10-83. Seven women voted for it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation
Amy and Fox
Random act of kindness leads to new friendship for ND couple
More NDSF Concerts Announced
North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Minimum wage
ND House votes down minimum wage increase
FuFeng project
Lawmakers consider foreign investment bills amidst flurry of news on China
Butcher Block Meats
A hearty gift for Valentine’s Day
Madison Cermak
Passing the baton; Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan