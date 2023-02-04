Mouse River Players bring mystery of ‘Bone Chiller’ to small stage

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Mouse River Players are bringing the story of “Bone Chiller” to the small stage in Minot.

Joe Skurzewski caught up with members of the cast and crew to learn more about the story.

‘Bone Chiller’ centers on 13 people who gather on Friday the 13th at a mysterious mansion for the reading of a will.

But, the will is written in the form of a puzzle. The characters--along with the audience--have to untangle the puzzle.

“I think if you are somebody who enjoys board games or clues or puzzling, this is just a perfect opportunity to come and do something that you enjoy,” said Stephanie Chell, who plays ‘Flame Fondue.’

The story has many twists and turns that will leave the audience surprised.

“You never really know if the puzzle is correct until the very end. Throughout the show, one idea is thrown out, and then another one is thrown out, and we realize ‘Oh this didn’t make sense!’” said Brittany Montez, who plays ‘Eloise Ainsley.’

It’s extra special for Sinie Beck, as ‘Bone Chiller’ is her final performance with the theater group as she gets ready to move. She looked back on her first show several years ago.

“Came in, auditioned, got a role, and I’ve been involved in somewhere or another, in every show that MRP has had since them,” said Beck.

The director said they’ve overcome plenty of challenges with the show.

“And then we actually started auditions and set work beginning of December, fought through sicknesses, conflict, weather, and everything,” said Lin Knickerbocker, Director.

A comedy mystery that will leave you scratching your head... and maybe laughing out loud!

‘Bone Chiller’ was written in 1985 by playwright Monk Ferris.

Their run began last weekend, and continues this weekend.

Shows continue Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

You can buy tickets on the Mouse River Players website.

