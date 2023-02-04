Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local six-year-old’s wish is coming true as his family gets ready to head to Disney World.

Make-a-Wish granted the wish for Mick Washek who has a lifelong heart condition.

His parents Nathan and Courtney got the exciting news a couple months ago, but were asked to keep it a secret until the time was right.

Nathan said when the five kids in the household found out Thursday, they went crazy.

“Absolutely were super excited and couldn’t believe how fast it was going that we leave Sunday,” said Nathan.

They’ll be in Disney World until the end of next week.

Your News Leader will follow up with them when they get back!

