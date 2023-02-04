Minot Mayor discusses upcoming State of the City address

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This Thursday, Feb. 9, Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address to the people of the Magic City.

Ross said he’ll discuss the business climate, young leaders across the board. and growth in Minot.

He said he’ll touch on the relationship with Minot Air Force Base, and partnerships with groups in the parks department and the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Ross has been mayor for seven months and said he has special things he wants to enact this year.

“After the State of the City, I think it’s just going to be a reminder for everybody within the city, stay engaged with your government, whether it’s city government or state government or national government,” said Ross.

The address is going to be at The Depot Thursday at noon, free of charge.

Tickets are available for a lunch portion of the program on the Minot Area Chamber EDC website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

