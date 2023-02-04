Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

