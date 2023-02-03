Williston officers involved in December shooting cleared of any wrongdoing

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department says two officers who shot back at a suspect in December have been cleared to return to work.

Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton were called to investigate a report of a car blocking an intersection on December 9. They said Eric Obregon, the driver, fled and exchanged gunfire with them. Obregon was shot in the leg, while Iwen and Patton were not harmed. They were placed on paid leave until an investigation was completed.

In a release Friday, the department said both officers were reinstated after the investigation showed they followed state and local law on the use of deadly force during the event.

Obregon has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and refusal to halt. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 8.

