United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Darik Dissette

Derik Dissette
Derik Dissette(KFYR-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - You know his name.

“Being on the other team, I can’t imagine that,” said Morgan Nygaard, a senior at Minot High.

The most feared sound in North Dakota basketball is when Darik Dissette checks into a game.

“In the state tournament, I was tired. I was gassed. At the same time, I haven’t been taken out for a reason. I’m going to go until Coach thinks I’m going to come out,” said Darik, a senior at Minot High.

Minot High has a tradition of Mr. Basketball legends.

“I think it would be a mistake to not mention Darik in that class,” said Minot Head Coach Dean Winczewski.

In more than 110 years of Magi hoops, Darik is the all-time leading scorer.

“I’m not stopping,” said Darik.

He also holds the single-game scoring record.

“He’s not caught up in all the records or anything like that. He wants to make the team as best as he can,” said Morgan.

The best players still feel pressure.

“I get nervous throughout the day. But once the tipoff comes, I’m locked in,” said Darik.

Even if they don’t show it.

“I don’t see the pressure because he’s such a relaxed kid. You don’t see him wear that when he’s playing, and I think that’s a real calming influence for everyone on the team,” said Winczewski.

“I like the pressure. At the end of the game, coach knows I want the ball in my hands to seal it,” said Darik.

Pressure to break records.

“All the accomplishments are nice, but my mentality is to win. I’m trying to win. All that other stuff will come,” said Darik.

Pressure to win.

“My mentality is to win, but to give it all I have,” said Darik.

It doesn’t matter to Darik.

Darik is signed to play basketball at North Dakota State University next year, where he says he would like to get a degree in sports management.

Then he plans to eventually return to Minot and give back to the community as an athletic director.

