Report: Minot Air Force Base brings in more than a half billion dollars to Minot area

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The latest economic impact report shows that Minot Air Force Base continues to have a major impact on the Minot area--to the tune of nearly $600 million.

The base presented its 2022 overall economic impact in the city Thursday.

The yearly military payroll makes up the majority at about $353 million.

Federal employees and other civilians’ annual payroll altogether make $78 million.

The report showed a small dip in the amount of people who live on the base, but it’s above twelve thousand, which is consistent with the past four years.

“So, it is a little bit less than the previous year, like I said that’s driven by the change in our expenditures. By not being able to do as many construction projects and repair projects, it does decrease the amount of money that we bring into the community,” said SMSGt Heather Malensek, Minot Air Force Base.

Their yearly construction and other expenses on services went down by $15 million.

