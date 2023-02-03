Report: Minot Air Force Base brings in more than a half billion dollars to Minot area

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base((U.S. Air Force photo by Airman )
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The latest economic impact report shows that Minot Air Force Base continues to have a major impact on the Minot area--to the tune of nearly $600 million.

The base presented its 2022 overall economic impact in the city Thursday.

The yearly military payroll makes up the majority at about $353 million.

Federal employees and other civilians’ annual payroll altogether make $78 million.

The report showed a small dip in the amount of people who live on the base, but it’s above twelve thousand, which is consistent with the past four years.

“So, it is a little bit less than the previous year, like I said that’s driven by the change in our expenditures. By not being able to do as many construction projects and repair projects, it does decrease the amount of money that we bring into the community,” said SMSGt Heather Malensek, Minot Air Force Base.

Their yearly construction and other expenses on services went down by $15 million.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

Latest News

Chinese spy balloon
Montana Governor releases statement on suspected Chinese spy balloon
Dinosaur fossils
3D printing provides new ways for Dickinson researchers, public to interact with dinosaur fossils
Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo’s unusual request
Bobcat
Roosevelt Park Zoo mourns loss of resident bobcat