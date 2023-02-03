Pie Day (Partners for Education Day) at Saint Mary’s Academy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Saint Mary’s Academy got to take a break from math and reading. For (Partners for Education Day) or Pie Day, students got to learn about fascinating topics.

Learning how to suture a piece of chicken isn’t something middle schoolers get to do every day, but the hands-on activities prepare the students for future careers.

“But I’ve wanted to be a neurosurgeon since I was in second grade. So, this is really good to have me practice for the medical field,” said Kaya Heinrich, 6th grade.

Pie Day integrates community members and families with Saint Mary’s academy, like Melanie Konieczka, who has been volunteering for ten years.

“The kids here really respond well to learning a skill like cooking. It’s fun to have an opportunity to take some of our characters and bring it out with these kids who just know Knoephla is part of their life but have never known why or how it came to me,” said Konieczka, volunteer.

They had 24 workshops to choose from this year, like learning to make lefse, and each student could choose two.

“It’s not our typical classroom curriculum that we’re teaching, but in Catholic schools we can. It’s an opportunity for us to learn some new skills and some new education. So yeah, hands-on is beautiful,” said Duane Eichele, a 7th-grade teacher.

The students are celebrating catholic schools week with new activities each day.

“It’s really fun. I really liked getting to like go out of the classroom and still be learning but not like your usual subjects,” said Olivia Lundeen, 8th grader.

At the end of the day, faculty and students come together to enjoy slices of pie. Saint Mary’s academy will also be hosting its annual carnival this year starting Friday.

