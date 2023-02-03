Passing the baton; Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan

Madison Cermak
Madison Cermak(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the call came for a new business development director in Mandan, the phone was answered. Madison Cermak started in her new role last month and hopes to fill her predecessor, Ellen Huber’s, legendary shoes.

“My feet have to grow a lot in order to fill her shoes, but I will have to try,” said business development and communications director for the City of Mandan, Madison Cermak.

Working with businesses is a key function of the job, but Cermak is no stranger to Main Street, having worked for the Downtowner’s Association in Bismarck for eight years.

“I mean it has a lot of tie over, I think the relationships with the community members and different stakeholders that I got to know throughout eight years of the Downtowner’s helped me really establish the same relationships that I have in Mandan,” said Cermak.

The City of Mandan is riding high after receiving the 2022 Governor’s Main Street Excellence Award. The town hopes to continue to grow off this. Butcher Block Meats has been a staple of Main Street for 33 years and has seen Mandan flourish.

“We have seen it grow. People moving into Mandan, I think there is more people moving into Mandan than moving out. Downtown development been good, so we’ve seen growth,” said Butcher Block Meats co-owner Dan Kraft.

In her first year Cermak hopes to build and strengthen her relationships within the community.

“Having businesses already here and continuing those business and making sure they are doing well. and making sure that businesses that come can afford to work here,” said Cermak.

As for a long-term goal Cermak hopes to bring more childcare opportunities and a community event center to the city.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation
Amy and Fox
Random act of kindness leads to new friendship for ND couple
More NDSF Concerts Announced
North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Women Committee chairs
ND House votes against women in leadership bill
Minimum wage
ND House votes down minimum wage increase
FuFeng project
Lawmakers consider foreign investment bills amidst flurry of news on China
Butcher Block Meats
A hearty gift for Valentine’s Day