Passing the baton; Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the call came for a new business development director in Mandan, the phone was answered. Madison Cermak started in her new role last month and hopes to fill her predecessor, Ellen Huber’s, legendary shoes.

“My feet have to grow a lot in order to fill her shoes, but I will have to try,” said business development and communications director for the City of Mandan, Madison Cermak.

Working with businesses is a key function of the job, but Cermak is no stranger to Main Street, having worked for the Downtowner’s Association in Bismarck for eight years.

“I mean it has a lot of tie over, I think the relationships with the community members and different stakeholders that I got to know throughout eight years of the Downtowner’s helped me really establish the same relationships that I have in Mandan,” said Cermak.

The City of Mandan is riding high after receiving the 2022 Governor’s Main Street Excellence Award. The town hopes to continue to grow off this. Butcher Block Meats has been a staple of Main Street for 33 years and has seen Mandan flourish.

“We have seen it grow. People moving into Mandan, I think there is more people moving into Mandan than moving out. Downtown development been good, so we’ve seen growth,” said Butcher Block Meats co-owner Dan Kraft.

In her first year Cermak hopes to build and strengthen her relationships within the community.

“Having businesses already here and continuing those business and making sure they are doing well. and making sure that businesses that come can afford to work here,” said Cermak.

As for a long-term goal Cermak hopes to bring more childcare opportunities and a community event center to the city.

