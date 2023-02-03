North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced two more country showpass acts Friday morning. Brad Paisley and Joe Nichols will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer.

Paisley and Nichols will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Five Finger Death Punch.

The pair of acts will fill two of the three remaining grandstand days for Wednesday, July 26, and the final day of the fair, Saturday, July 29. The only day left to fill is Friday, July 21.

The 2023 North Dakota State Fair runs July 21-29 in Minot.

Grandstand tickets are not on sale yet, but camping, mega ride passes, and season gate admission tickets are already on sale.

More information can be found on the North Dakota State Fair website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.