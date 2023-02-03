North Dakota State Fair to announce pair of acts Friday

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair is expected to announce two more country showpass acts Friday morning who will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer.

The acts will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Five Finger Death Punch.

The pair of acts will fill two of the three remaining grandstand days for Wednesday, July 26, and the final day of the fair, Saturday, July 29. The only day left to fill is Friday, July 21.

The 2023 North Dakota State Fair runs July 21-29 in Minot.

Grandstand tickets are not on sale yet, but camping, mega ride passes, and season gate admission tickets are already on sale.

More information can be found on the North Dakota State Fair website.

