NJ woman makes custom blankets for K9s in ND

Nick Barnhard and Nero
Nick Barnhard and Nero
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Dunn County K9′s have a friend looking out for them on the east coast.

New Jersey resident Marlaine Reichardt made blankets for K9 handler Phil Wolf and his dog Drone and for K9 handler Nick Barnhard and his dog Nero.

Marlaine says she uses a serger sewing machine to make custom blankets for police and sheriff dogs around the country and Canada.

She says every time she makes a blanket, she prays over it and it’s her thank you to law enforcement.

“It really gets to be more than a full-time job for the K9 officers, it’s hard enough to be a police officer and then to be a K9 officer on top of that with their children and their families, I don’t know how they do it,” said Marlaine Reichardt, New Jersey.

Marlaine has also made blankets for children with cancer, the homeless, and for those who adopt rescue animals.

