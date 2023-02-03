NEW DETAILS: Jamestown priest arrested on sexual exploitation charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Priest with The Diocese of Fargo was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County.

The Diocese says on Jan. 14, Father Neil Pfeifer was removed from active ministry, pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“Today I have learned that Father Pfeifer was arrested. Father Pfeifer remains out of ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan and St. Mathias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” said the Most Reverend John Folda, Bishop of Fargo. “The Diocese of Fargo is cooperating fully with the investigation. Please pray for all involved.”

Fargo attorney Tim O’Keeffe has known about this since early January. He and law firm - O’Keeffe O’Brien Lyson Attorneys - represent clients who say they have been through significant physical and emotional trauma at the hands of the priest.

The law firm communicated detailed information of the alleged sexual assaults to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in January, which was the basis for the investigation. The BCI has been overseeing the investigation with assistance from local law enforcement.

O’Keeffe stated “It’s been very difficult to keep our lips sealed for the past month. My clients have bared their souls to me about this and, hopefully, now we can get some closure and justice for these victims. These adult women have been incredibly brave in bringing this terrible situation forward.” In addition to his clients, O’Keeffe says he has spoken to others who also say they were assaulted by the priest, but so far have not felt comfortable coming forward.

O’Keeffe says he believes others have reached out to him at his Fargo office too, but he has not been able to speak directly to additional potential victims. His firm has extensive experience in representing victims of assault by Catholic priests.

“Sadly this seems to be a systemic problem in the Catholic church community, “said O’Keeffe. “Sitting with these victims is heart-wrenching, listening to them verbally reliving the lurid details of events they describe as sexual assaults.” According to O’Keeffe, his current clients suffered these traumas “One nearly two years ago, another very recently.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact Jamestown Police Sgt. Jason Prochnow at 701-252-2414 or N.D.B.C.I. Special Agent Troy Kelly at 701-251-2993.

