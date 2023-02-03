ND House votes down paid family leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave.

House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers.

Those who voted against the bill worried employees would take advantage of the program and that it would hurt the state’s tax revenue.

The bill failed 16-77.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem just announced a pair of bills that would enhance paid family leave benefits for state employees and create a grant program to help private businesses to offer similar benefits to their employees.

