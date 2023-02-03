ND House votes down minimum wage increase

Minimum wage
(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives rejected a bill today that would have raised the state’s minimum wage.

HB 1507 would have raised the state’s minimum wage to $9.00 per hour and would continue increase $0.25 per hour every year. Those opposed to the bill say it would’ve put undue strain on small businesses.

“In committee discussion, it was decided an increase in the minimum wage is not needed: the free market is working. In fact, it is now an employee market. And as we know, there’s a workforce shortage, putting most employees’ earnings, far greater than the minimum wage,” said Representative Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

Those in favor of the bill said a lower minimum wage hurts North Dakota as they compete for workforce against neighboring states. The minimum wage in Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana are all at or above $9.95 per hour.

