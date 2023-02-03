Montana’s Gianforte calls for answers on Chinese balloon

BILLINGS, Mont. (KFYR) – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, wrote to the Biden Administration, demanding answers on the balloon.

He wrote the Secretary of the U.S. Department of defense, saying, “...Ultimately the chief responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. The people of the United States and Montana deserve full, prompt answers.”

He emphasized them to answer the questions Montanans have, providing a list of questions to Secretary Austin...

Including...

“What actions are being taken by DOD and the administration to take down the CCP’s spy balloon? If there are none, why not?”

