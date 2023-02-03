Montana Governor releases statement on suspected Chinese spy balloon
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, released a statement Thursday, following various news reports of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had flown over parts of the state.
Gianforte provided the following statement:
“I received an informational briefing yesterday on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland, I’m deeply troubled by the constant stream of alarming developments for our national security.”
