Lower prescription drugs bill voted down in ND Senate

Senate Bill 2031 would have started a pilot program for people on the North Dakota Public...
Senate Bill 2031 would have started a pilot program for people on the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS, to bring prescription drug costs in alignment with Canadian prices.(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill that proponents said would’ve lowered prescription drug prices for North Dakotans failed in the state Senate Thursday.

Senate Bill 2031 would have started a pilot program for people on the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS, to bring prescription drug costs in alignment with Canadian prices.

Prescription drugs in Canada tend to cost 65% to 80% less than they do in the U.S.

The bill failed by a vote of 14-33.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

Latest News

Students at Saint Mary's Academy got to take a break from math and reading. For (Partners for...
Pie Day (Partners for Education Day) at Saint Mary’s Academy
Department of Interior
Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights
The state of North Dakota holds investments in Chinese and Russian companies. And that's...
ND lawmakers turn their sights to the state’s investments
Minot Air Force Base
Report: Minot Air Force Base brings in more than a half billion dollars to Minot area