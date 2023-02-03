A hearty gift for Valentine’s Day

Butcher Block Meats
Butcher Block Meats(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Chocolates and flowers are a typical route many go when buying Valentine’s Day gifts. But according to one store in Mandan they see a beefy increase in other types of gifts.

Butcher Block Meats sees an increase in their filet mignon and steak near and on Valentine’s Day.

“A lot of restaurants might be too busy and they don’t want to wait. And it probably more romantic to make dinner at home,” said Butcher Block Meats co-owner Dan Kraft.

The store also has a special on lobster and steak bundles for the special day.

