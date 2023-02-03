Bismarck man adds two more ice sculptures to collection

Ice sculptures
Ice sculptures(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - Most of us are looking forward to the warmer weather this weekend, but one Bismarck man is a little sad about the forecasted highs.

We first met Dean Ficek a few weeks ago, when he showed us the giant ice sculptures he created in his front yard.

He’s added two more since then -- a football referee in honor of his son in law and just this week, he finished the Queen of Hearts, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Ficek says the statues have already started to melt and keeping them looking nice has become too much work. Still, he’s sad to see them start to disappear.

“It’s always a little sad yes, but you know it’s inevitable,” said Ficek. “Mother Nature wants her snow back, she let me borrow it, but she wants it back, so I guess I have to let it go.”

While he waits for the statues to melt, Ficek will stay busy getting ready for his warm weather hobby: fishing.

Watch our original story with Ficek here: Embracing winter: Bismarck man creates ice sculptures in his front yard (kfyrtv.com)

