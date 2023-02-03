37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person will claim the championship trophy and a $2,000 check at the 37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic, leaving 199 bowlers disappointed with their finish this weekend.

They will roll 8 games at Midway Lanes in Mandan tomorrow with the top 30 advancing to Sunday.

The final five on February 5 will compete in the stepladder finals live at 12:30 p.m. ct on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV.

Bryan Goehring, Midway Lanes, “the way I’m going to apply the oil is more tricky than like when you’d come in for regular league so the way we put the oil out they’re going to have to throw the ball the exact same way. The same speed, the same rotations and probably going to have to make a lot of moves and a lot of adjustments to stay on top of the shot.”

The fun begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Brady Sterns is the defending champion.

The previous 36 KFYR-TV Bowling Classic’s have been won by 27 different individuals.

