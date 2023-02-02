Williston man sentenced to seven years for attempted murder

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who plead guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Police charged 25-year-old Eddie Anderson III due to his involvement in a shooting at the Windscape Apartments in Williston in June 2021. He changed his plea to guilty in October.

Williams County Assistant States Attorney Nathan Madden requested life in prison, warning that Anderson would be a repeat offender. Anderson’s attorney, Mark Sherer asked for the minimum of four years.

District Court Judge Paul Jacobson decided on ten years with three suspended. He also has five years of supervised probation.

Restitution is expected to be announced at a later date.

Three other individuals were also arrested for their connection to the shootout: Darrius Williams-Abrams, 24, Dekendrick Williams, 28, and Latikqua Anderson, 23. Latikqua took a plea agreement in July, while trial dates for Williams-Abrams and Williams are set for this spring.

