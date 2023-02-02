What goes into getting a liquor license?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the popular nightclub Borrowed Bucks closing last month, there is another Class D liquor license up for grabs in the capital city. But what exactly goes into obtaining a license?

Buying a building to start a bar in the capital city is just one drop in the bucket when it comes to paying for a liquor license. A liquor license costs a minimum of $200,000 and approval can take months.

”A place like us that only seats thirty people, we would have to be open like thirty years in order to make that money back,” said Thomas and Moriarty’s owner Stacy Sturm.

However, in Mandan, a liquor license can be issued in as little as a couple of weeks. In both cities, approval through the city commission and background checks must take place.

”There are two city commission meetings that are required. The first meeting is to introduce the application and call for a public hearing,” said Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek.

In the capital city, there are only 30 Class D licenses available. In Mandan, there is no limit. Bismarck’s number comes from the estimated population, and right now, 28 of those licenses are taken.

”With us, it is a lot easier in Mandan, because they have an unlimited license system, so you just pay the fee, and you get the license,” said Sturm.

Class D licenses in Bismarck can also be sold privately, from business to business, whereas in Mandan they cannot.

”It becomes an asset, so essentially it would be their license to turn around and sell again if they sell or close the business,” said Tomanek.

The last Class D license sold by the city of Bismarck was approved during the January 24 meeting to Invest Core Inc. for more than $300,000.

After getting a license from the city, each business also needs to acquire one from the state.

