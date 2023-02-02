What goes into getting a liquor license?

Bar in Bismarck-Mandan
Bar in Bismarck-Mandan(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the popular nightclub Borrowed Bucks closing last month, there is another Class D liquor license up for grabs in the capital city. But what exactly goes into obtaining a license?

Buying a building to start a bar in the capital city is just one drop in the bucket when it comes to paying for a liquor license. A liquor license costs a minimum of $200,000 and approval can take months.

”A place like us that only seats thirty people, we would have to be open like thirty years in order to make that money back,” said Thomas and Moriarty’s owner Stacy Sturm.

However, in Mandan, a liquor license can be issued in as little as a couple of weeks. In both cities, approval through the city commission and background checks must take place.

”There are two city commission meetings that are required. The first meeting is to introduce the application and call for a public hearing,” said Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek.

In the capital city, there are only 30 Class D licenses available. In Mandan, there is no limit. Bismarck’s number comes from the estimated population, and right now, 28 of those licenses are taken.

”With us, it is a lot easier in Mandan, because they have an unlimited license system, so you just pay the fee, and you get the license,” said Sturm.

Class D licenses in Bismarck can also be sold privately, from business to business, whereas in Mandan they cannot.

”It becomes an asset, so essentially it would be their license to turn around and sell again if they sell or close the business,” said Tomanek. 

The last Class D license sold by the city of Bismarck was approved during the January 24 meeting to Invest Core Inc. for more than $300,000.

After getting a license from the city, each business also needs to acquire one from the state.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Minot
Victim in overnight murder identified, suspect held on $2 million bond
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
Their home caught fire January 6
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

ND Legislature considers voucher program bills for private and home school education
Pronghorn in Bismarck-Mandan
Wandering wildlife into city limits
Native American Development Center
Youth Drum circle at the Native American Development Center
Drug arrests
Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation