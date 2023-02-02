Therapist accused of sexually assaulting a patient arrested

Neil Joseph Pfeifer
Neil Joseph Pfeifer(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST
RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - Rugby police arrested a therapist accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Jamestown Police said 48-year-old Neil Joseph Pfeifer is in the Pierce County Jail.

Jamestown Police said a victim reported being sexually assaulted in December.

That sparked a joint investigation between three police departments and the bureau of criminal investigation, which uncovered that he may have committed similar acts in other places.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Jamestown police at (701) 252-2414.

