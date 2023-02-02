Theodore Roosevelt National Park horse population update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today Governor Doug Burgum and Senator John Hoeven were part of a phone call with the National Park Service Director urging the agency to maintain the population of wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Burgum said in the phone call that removing the wild horses would “irreparably damage the deep connections between the wild horses and Roosevelt’s ranching and conservation legacy,” to which Hoeven agreed by saying “We’ll continue working with Governor Burgum and our state’s leadership to find a solution to keep a herd of wild horses now and into the future.”

NPS Director Charles Sams said he would take both the outpouring of public comments and the phone call today with Burgum and Hoeven into consideration when making a final decision this coming summer.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.