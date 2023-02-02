Suspect in Minot murder also facing weapons charge

Darrion Jackson
Darrion Jackson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting Monday night in Minot now also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Darrion Jackson with AA-felony murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Timothy Smith at a northwest Minot motel.

According to a criminal affidavit, investigators said Jackson pleaded guilty in 2016 in Northwest District Court to felony charges in connection with a robbery. The affidavit indicates his sentencing included a period of probation barring him from possessing a firearm.

Jackson appeared in court on the added weapons charge Thursday and remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

The added charge is a class C felony.

