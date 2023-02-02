Sports Spotlight: UTTC’s Famous Lefthand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - He’s an All-American basketball player. He has a lethal right hand, but his last name would make you think he shoots with the other.

It’s his first name that usually catches the attention of everyone because he’s Famous.

I’d be surprised if you haven’t heard of him. He’s Famous… Famous Lefthand is an All-American guard on the United Tribes men’s basketball team. This season, he’s been everything and more than Head Coach Pete Conway could ask for.

“Famous is a player who has led by example for two years here. Anytime you have an all-region first-team player, all-conference first-team player, All-American returning, and he shows up to work and works harder than everybody else, that’s a great guy to have to lead by example,” said Conway.

After playing a season at Williston State, the sophomore says he’s happy to find a new home in Bismarck playing for the Thunderbirds.

“It just feels like I’m at home. Compared to Williston, it was like I was an outsider, it felt like. I was involved, but I got brought in during the middle of the semester, so I had to do extra things to catch up. Right as I got here, I started the year off fresh. It just felt like I was at home,” said Lefthand.

Famous says a lot of that credit goes to Coach Conway.

“I can talk to him. We see eye to eye. It’s just like we’re friends, basically. It came from confidence. He gives me more confidence as well, having a coach believe in me as well. If you have a coach that doesn’t have trust in you shooting a big shot, your confidence goes out the door no matter how much you practice as well,” said Lefthand.

Lefthand is a top-five scorer in the nation, averaging nearly 25 points per game while shooting close to 50 percent. Being named an All-American was a huge honor for him, but according to Famous, the job is not done.

“It felt good to win it, you know. It all came from my hard work. And as soon as I got it, ‘Okay, now what’s the next step?’ The next step was to come back and try to go back-to-back, which has never been done here before. My next step is to try to go get it again and lead these guys to nationals as well,” said Lefthand.

Famous takes pride in where he comes from. He hopes his hard work in the gym can set a positive example for others who look up to him.

“I grew up on a small town reservation and when you have those small town reservations you have alcoholics… I grew up around people that have done that. For me to go out and do it now, to be the role model, it means so much more to inspire other kids and touch other kids’ hearts as well,” said Lefthand.

Lefthand and the Thunderbirds take on his former college Thursday night when they hit the road to face Williston State.

