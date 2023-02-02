Roosevelt Park Zoo mourns loss of resident bobcat

Bobcat
Bobcat(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced Thursday the death of its resident bobcat Bodie.

Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said staff made the decision to euthanize the 17-year-old animal after it developed jaw cancer that impacted its eating habits.

The zoo said Bodie came to Minot in November 2008 from a zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

It’s believed someone had tried to keep Bodie as a pet and had had the animal’s canine teeth filed down and front feet declawed. After the animal escaped a couple of times, it was taken in by a new owner who chose to donate it to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Zoo staff said Bodie had two mates during his time in Minot but had been the only bobcat at the zoo since 2018. This led staff to work to fill the gap and provide enrichment for him.

Bullock said the bobcat enclosure will remain empty for now, and the zoo will clean it up in the spring before deciding what to do with it going forward.

