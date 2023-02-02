Nursing students fly into action to help an unconscious elderly woman

Gracie Zottnick and Josh Sipes on vacation
Gracie Zottnick and Josh Sipes on vacation(Photo courtesy of Gracie Zottnick)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two nursing students in Bismarck were thrown into an unexpected, real-life situation in their final semester.

Gracie Zottnick and Josh Sipes were on their flight back home from Orlando when they heard an overhead call. A woman down the aisle was unconscious. The flight attendants were asking for medical personnel, and Zottnick and Sipes quickly realized that was them.

“When you’re up in the air in an airplane you have a lot less resources to utilize. I think it just set in, I’m going to be taking care of patients all on my own here in a couple months and so this is now my job to respond to situations like this, and help people in need,” said Zottnick.

The pair said they were not expecting to use their schooling on their way home from Christmas break, but once the elderly woman was in need, they both agreed, their skills went into overdrive, and helping the patient came naturally.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrests
Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

Latest News

Timothy Duran
Man sentenced to 60 days for Bismarck shooting incident
Amy and Fox
Random act of kindness leads to new friendship for ND couple
FuFeng Project
Senators Tester, Rounds introducing bill banning foreign purchases of US farmland
Eddie Anderson III
Williston man sentenced to seven years for attempted murder