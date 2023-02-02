Nursing students fly into action to help an unconscious elderly woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two nursing students in Bismarck were thrown into an unexpected, real-life situation in their final semester.

Gracie Zottnick and Josh Sipes were on their flight back home from Orlando when they heard an overhead call. A woman down the aisle was unconscious. The flight attendants were asking for medical personnel, and Zottnick and Sipes quickly realized that was them.

“When you’re up in the air in an airplane you have a lot less resources to utilize. I think it just set in, I’m going to be taking care of patients all on my own here in a couple months and so this is now my job to respond to situations like this, and help people in need,” said Zottnick.

The pair said they were not expecting to use their schooling on their way home from Christmas break, but once the elderly woman was in need, they both agreed, their skills went into overdrive, and helping the patient came naturally.

