Mitch Heinert pens first football commitment in Nedrose School history

Mitch Heinert
Mitch Heinert(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In seven years, the Nedrose Cardinals have never seen a player sign for college football.

Mitch Heinert is the first.

The senior tight end is staying home, in Minot, and will attend Minot State University in the fall.

“It was the family atmosphere that I got there. It really felt like they were trying to build a team and a family, rather than just a group of good football players,” said Mitch.

The Beavers recently hired a new head coach, Ian Shields.

“He actually called me the day after signing with them and reached out, told me that he was excited to have me and be able to coach me. I’m just as excited to have someone with all that experience as a coach,” said Mitch.

Mitch said he intends to study psychology and eventually obtain a master’s degree.

