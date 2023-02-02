Minot High seniors go from teammates to rivals, sign NSIC football commitments

Jayden Speraw and Kaydn Turnbow
By Zach Keenan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Jayden Speraw is used to watching from the sideline as teammate Kaydn Turnbow chases quarterbacks.

Now, Kaydn will be chasing Jayden.

“We’re already talking some smack in our texts. I told him that he won’t get a sack on me, but we’ll see,” said Jayden.

Jayden signed his commitment to play quarterback at Minot State in the fall.

Kaydn signed to play defensive end at NSIC North division rival Northern State.

“Now there’s no coach that’s going to be telling me to keep my hands off him anymore. That’s how practice was every day: ‘Don’t touch Jayden, get your hands off the quarterback!’” said Kaydn.

The once-teammates signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning at the Magic City Campus.

“It’s weird going from teammates and not being afraid of that guy because he’s chasing the other team. Now I’ll be on the team that he’s chasing. I wish him nothing but the best,” said Jayden.

“I’ll make sure that when I sack him, I set him down gently,” said Kaydn.

Jayden is preparing for football season while Kaydn is hoping to win a wrestling state championship in February.

