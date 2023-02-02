Man sentenced to 60 days for Bismarck shooting incident

Timothy Duran
Timothy Duran(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a 19-year-old to 60 days in jail for a Bismarck shooting incident.

Timothy Duran of Mandan pleaded guilty to a felony reckless endangerment charge Wednesday for an October shooting. Prosecutors say Duran shot and seriously injured a 23-year-old. Court documents report he was performing life-saving measures on the victim when responders arrived at the scene.

Investigators say both the victim and Duran told them the shooting was an accident. They told police they had been playing with the guns and one accidentally fired. Duran told police he knew the gun had been loaded.

Along with the sentence, Judge Cynthia Feland ordered Duran to take a hunters safety class.

