Four finalists selected for Bismarck Public Schools superintendent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four finalists have been selected for Bismarck Public Schools superintendent.

The opening for the position became available when the current superintendent, Dr. Jason Hornbacher, announced his retirement effective June 30, 2023.

Brandt Dick, Dr. Jeff Fastnacht, Tyler Hanson and Dr. Shawn Oban will be interviewed later this month.

More information about the public presentations will be made available at www.bismarckschools.org.

Please see below for brief candidate bios:

Mr. Brandt Dick

Mr. Dick currently serves as chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and Burleigh County Superintendent of Schools, a position he has held since 2022. Prior administrative experience includes serving as superintendent of Underwood Public Schools from 2011-2022, superintendent for Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock from 2008–2014 and secondary principal at New Salem from 2007-2008.

Dr. Jeff Fastnacht

Dr. Fastnacht currently serves as assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools, a position he has held since 2018. Prior administrative experience includes superintendent of Ellendale Public School from 2002-2018. He also served as elementary principal and IT director in Ellendale from 1996–2002.

Mr. Tyler Hanson

Mr. Hanson currently serves as the superintendent of Edgeley Public Schools, a position he has held since 2015. Prior administrative experience includes elementary principal in Bismarck from 2009–2015 and elementary principal and tech coordinator at Edgeley Public School from 2004–2009.

Dr. Shawn Oban

Dr. Oban currently serves as the principal of Horizon Middle School, a position he has held since 2021. Prior administrative experience includes elementary principal and fine arts coordinator in Bismarck from 2009–2021.

