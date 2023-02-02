Emma Buee becomes first female wrestler to sign college commitment from DLB

Emma Buee
Emma Buee(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - Emma Buee is the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers’ first girls wrestling state champion.

Now, the senior will be the first Laker to wrestle in college.

She’ll do it at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

“I hope more girls decide to sign after I do in the next few years, when the next girls graduate,” said Emma.

Emma started wrestling just two years ago.

“I had a super short season last year. I got hurt, so I was out for half of the season. I only got two years when most people get six years of wrestling for high school,” said Emma.

Emma will have the opportunity to defend her individual state title at the tournament in two weeks at the Fargodome.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Minot
Victim in overnight murder identified, suspect held on $2 million bond
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
Their home caught fire January 6
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

Famous Lefthand
Sports Spotlight: UTTC’s Famous Lefthand
Class A basketball poll
Class-A Basketball Poll
Mitch Heinert
Mitch Heinert pens first football commitment in Nedrose School history
Jayden Speraw and Kaydn Turnbow
Minot High seniors go from teammates to rivals, sign NSIC football commitments