Emma Buee becomes first female wrestler to sign college commitment from DLB

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - Emma Buee is the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers’ first girls wrestling state champion.

Now, the senior will be the first Laker to wrestle in college.

She’ll do it at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

“I hope more girls decide to sign after I do in the next few years, when the next girls graduate,” said Emma.

Emma started wrestling just two years ago.

“I had a super short season last year. I got hurt, so I was out for half of the season. I only got two years when most people get six years of wrestling for high school,” said Emma.

Emma will have the opportunity to defend her individual state title at the tournament in two weeks at the Fargodome.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.