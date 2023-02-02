Dakota Zoo’s unusual request

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this winter the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck asked the public for some rather interesting donations-deer carcasses.

The remains are used for animal enrichment. Not only are the animals able to eat the meat, but cleaning beaks and teeth on bones simulates natural behavior for the animals.

“So, one of our keepers who really wanted to use the bones for enrichment, she put out a post. And then a lot of the hunters really came through and started bringing things down to us again,” said Animal Staff Supervisor at Dakota Zoo Greg Schmidt.

The zoo received such an influx that they were able to process and freeze some of donations to use later.

