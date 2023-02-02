Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only two Class-A basketball teams have not lost a game to a North Dakota opponent and they both have the same home gym.
The Century boys are the only undefeated team remaining in the division with 14 in a row to start the campaign.
The Century girls dropped their first two games of the season in Minnesota, but the Patriots have won 11 straight since.
CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Bismarck Century (18) — 15-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Minot High — 14-2 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Mandan — 13-2 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. Fargo Davies — 13-2 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 4th
5. Fargo North — 10-4 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 5th
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (9-5)
CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL
1. Bismarck Century (16) — 11-2 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Fargo Davies (2) — 13-1 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Grand Forks Red River — 14-1 Record — 57 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. Minot High — 13-3 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 4th
5. Bismarck Legacy — 11-2 Record — 12 pts — Last week: 5th
OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (12-3) and Bismarck High (11-4)
