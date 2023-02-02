Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only two Class-A basketball teams have not lost a game to a North Dakota opponent and they both have the same home gym.

The Century boys are the only undefeated team remaining in the division with 14 in a row to start the campaign.

The Century girls dropped their first two games of the season in Minnesota, but the Patriots have won 11 straight since.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (18) — 15-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Minot High — 14-2 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Mandan — 13-2 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo Davies — 13-2 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Fargo North — 10-4 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (9-5)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (16) — 11-2 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo Davies (2) — 13-1 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Grand Forks Red River — 14-1 Record — 57 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Minot High — 13-3 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Bismarck Legacy — 11-2 Record — 12 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (12-3) and Bismarck High (11-4)

