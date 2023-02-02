City of Bismarck looking into different water rate structures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck is looking at changing its water rate system. Public information open houses were held to help people learn and provide input on the options.

“I think if I would have any complaint with the current system, is that is the usage as it goes up, the costs increase so much,” said Bismarck resident Bert Mayer. The city is looking into three possible rate structures to replace the current one. The commission says it is important to hold open houses to get opinions from the public. “Transparent in what we are looking at and can get feedback so we can make a good decision. And hopefully provides the best alternative as a whole to the citizens, it is not going to be perfect for everyone but hopefully provide the best alternative,” said Bismarck mayor Mike Schmitz.

Many came with questions on how their future bills could look. There was even a calculating tool, residents could use to see what their bill would look like under each structure. “We know they are going to do what they want to do, but if we can understand it, it makes it easier for us to accept it,” said Bismarck resident Nancy Boldt.

The City is also keeping the current system as an option. They say public input is valuable. “If they are not involved, they don’t have a voice. We don’t want to regulate and rule and govern without the citizens having a voice, that’s not what a democracy is,” said Schmitz. A survey is available to give feedback on what method for the water utility rate you would prefer. You can find it by clicking here.

The City Commission expects to decide on a water rate system this spring.

