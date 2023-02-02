Cathedral of the Holy Spirit celebrates 75th Anniversary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit is celebrating a milestone anniversary. It has been 75 years since the cathedral first opened its doors. Throughout the years it has been the center for many of the faithful in the Bismarck area.

At the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, priests and parishioners are celebrating 75 years as an active parish. For many, this is a second home.

“This church has been the center of our spiritual life. We have actually lived in several parts of Bismarck, but we have always considered ourselves happy cathedral parishioners. We are always here,” said Connie Sprynczynatyk, a parishioner of the cathedral.

Ground was broken for the cathedral in 1941 and was built on perseverance during a time of infamy, World War II. This anniversary is a time to reflect.

“It means everything, this is an addition to St. Mary’s which was the original parish. This expansion came at a time when Bismarck was seeing some rapid growth of coming out of the Great Depression,” said Father Joshua Ehli, Rector of the Cathedral.

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit is hosting numerous activities and events throughout this year to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

“We started a series of trips to Rome, pilgrimages in honor of the 75th. This year we are going to be doing some repairs, building bathrooms and doing some evangelization efforts,” says Fr. Ehli.

As the cathedral moves past its 75th anniversary, many parishioners have hopes for the future.

“Our current generations are smart enough to recognize that we have a beautiful legacy and it’s our job to carry on that legacy to be actively engaged in our parish,” says Sprynczynatyk.

The cathedral’s goal is to get more people in from the community and get more people involved as it moves past this anniversary.

To find more information on the cathedral’s anniversary you can visit their website at cathedralparish.com.

