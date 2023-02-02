Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say

Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A mafia boss who was working undercover as a pizza maker was captured after evading authorities for 16 years, according to French officials.

The anti-mafia police said 63-year-old Edgardo Greco was caught working as a pizzaiolo in Saint-Etienne last week.

Greco was part of the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabria mafia) and sentenced in absentia for the murder of two brothers from a rival clan in the 1990s. The men are presumed to have been dissolved in acid based on the testimony of turncoats.

The anti-mafia police said Greco was convicted for the murder of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo.

While in France, Greco had adopted a new identity, Paolo Dimitrio, despite being on Italy’s most wanted list since 2006.

The Italian press reported Greco was even featured in a local French paper as “an authentic Italian pizza maker.”

Authorities said he was arrested on an Interpol arrest warrant and will likely be extradited to Italy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

