Big draws for 2023 iMagicon show event’s growth over the years

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Last week, Your News Leader broke the news that actor John Ratzenberger would be appearing at this year’s iMagicon in Minot.

Ratzenberger made the role of Cliff Clavin on the sitcom ‘Cheers’ famous, but he’s also known for his many voice roles in Disney and Pixar movies.

This year’s lineup also includes actor and stuntman Adam Basil as well as animator Rick Farmiloe.

In recent years, iMagicon has been able to draw bigger and bigger names, including actor Doug Jones and other members of the cast of ‘Star Trek Discovery.’

Organizers of the annual Comicon-style event said this year’s lineup is a testament to how far the show has come.

“If you would have asked us about eight years if this was going to be happening, we would say, ‘Eh, maybe one day.’ But to actually be here, to be able to pull in these big-name entertainers and actors over to Minot has been just phenomenal,” said Leann Mellum, organizer.

Ratzenberger will appear the last two days of iMagicon, while Basil and Farmiloe will be there for all three.

The 2023 iMagicon runs April 28-30 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Tickets are already on sale on the iMagicon website.

