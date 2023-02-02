3D printing provides new ways for Dickinson researchers, public to interact with dinosaur fossils

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dinosaur fossils are a fan favorite among museum goers and researchers. Now, some are getting more hands-on with the specimen. Your News Leader spoke with Dickinson researchers to learn how 3D printing is transforming the ways people interact with history.

Paleontologists at the Badlands Dinosaur Museum in Dickinson gently excavate fossils from surrounding materials. After a specimen is fully cleaned, they’re not simply put up for display.

Some are scanned. The data is then uploaded into specialized software and printed on one of the two donated printers as a three-dimensional object.

“The most exciting thing is for research and exhibits,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, curator at Dickinson Museum Center/Badlands Dinosaur Museum.

Researchers are able to easily create accurate models from rare specimen. The information can be quickly shared with other museums and lightweight models can be transported into the community. Museum educator Amanda Hendrix says she’s brought some of the models to schools in the area.

“The kids loved it. They had so much fun climbing around and touching specimens and stuff. The education aspect of this is really important. And it leads to more and more questions,” said Amanda Hendrix, museum educator, collections manager for Dickinson Museum Center/Badlands Dinosaur Museum

The models can help fill in the cracks left by history.

“We also have fossils of our own like a tyrannosaur that we described recently where we don’t have all the bones of the skull. So, we are scanning the ones we’ve got, mirroring them on the other side, and basically building a complete skull using the 3D printer,” said Dr. Fowler.

The printed pieces aren’t all going on display.

“I feel like no one wants to go to a museum that is just 3D printed fossils. So, I like to use models that augment either a story that we’re telling you, there’s something so rare that you can’t see it unless you go to one museum in the world, or where they fill in missing parts of a skeleton,” said Dr. Fowler.

But some printed pieces will be able for purchase to take home.

Those at the Dickinson Museum Center/Badlands Dinosaur Museum say they hope to eventually scan and print a life-sized replica of “Bill” the triceratops skull to conduct research. They say they’d like to create a digital library for the public.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.