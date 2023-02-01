Upcoming virtual job fair through Job Service ND

Virtual Job Fair
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Workforce leaders in Ward County say that, while there is a shortage of candidates for openings, unemployment in the county remains low.

Susan Ogurek with Job Service North Dakota said Ward County’s unemployment rate is 1.9%.

She said 49% or roughly half of those unemployed are seasonal workers and those who are “job attached,” meaning they return to that work once it picks up again.

One example includes construction workers who are laid off during the winter but return during warmer months.

Ogurek said those who may have a criminal record but are trying to re-enter the workforce can reach out to Job Service ND for help.

“We also have a federal bonding program, sort of an insurance policy for that employer for hiring that individual,” said Ogurek.

Job Service ND is funded by taxpayer dollars.

They have job listings and featured employers all over their social media.

Their Virtual Job Fair is coming on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

More information can be found on the Job Service North Dakota website.

