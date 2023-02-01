State Auditor finds 21 areas of concern in Williston Public School audit

Williston Public School with 21 areas of concern
Williston Public School with 21 areas of concern(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The State Auditor has released his report on a petition audit of the Williston Public School #1 District prior to their merger with the Williams County School District #8.

The report, which covers the 2020-21 school year, shows that the district had 21 areas of concern, which includes inaccurate bank reconciliations, more than $6 million in debt let out of on financial statements, and a budget that was out of compliance with state law.

“Clearly, with 21 findings [the petitioner’s] concerns were justified. The district has already completed a Corrective Action Plan and is taking swift action to address these issues,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion in a statement.

Jodi Germundson served as Business Manager of district 1 at that time. Sherri Heser was hired as the Business Manager for District 7, who resigned last July.

Your News Leader has reached out to the District for comment. The Auditor’s office will be presenting the report to the public on February 6 during the school board’s regular meeting.

